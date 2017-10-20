JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: If the new north American clubs are successful, and start up junior structures, and can get into the schools, then expect there to be a surplus of north American rugby league players in ten years. Many of those players will likely get contracts in the NRL and Super League, and some with the stronger Championship sides like Villeneuve, Widnes, Wakefield, and Leigh. Meanwhile the Aussies who can't get an NRL contract because of all the north Americans will also move to Super League or the Championship. It only needs four big cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston to be successful by 2023 and you will see north American players dominate our game in ten years.

I agree with you Jean all the way mon ami.If you take the example of Association Football and the MLS there's bags of North American footballers playing in all of the top European Leagues including the Premier and having qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia the USA are red-hot favourites to win it...I just don't understand why no one else can see this?Oh hang on