Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:42 pm
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1014
Halifax NS is also home to the utterly fantastic Press Gang restaurant and oyster bar.

Regards

King James
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:48 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6721
The right to free speech really should end where JC and his aliases are concerned.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:29 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6779
Drugs don't work.
Talk to Frank
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:52 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7711
What a fantastic idea and once its done we will start up another team in Halifax West Yorkshire called Halifax RLFC and carry on as we are until Halifax Nova Scotia's money man pulls out and they go belly up. This has legs.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:00 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1402
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
While this is meant to wind up the supporters of traditional teams, there is some merit to moving/selling some clubs if the north american market takes off. However, anything below SL level would be pointless as it would be just as easy and cheap to build a team from scratch and drop it into the championship.


If the North American market takes off they'll eventually split from us and form their own American League and then we'll have an 6/8/10 team gap in our tables.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:03 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7711
PrinterThe wrote:
If the North American market takes off they'll eventually split from us and form their own American League and then we'll have an 6/8/10 team gap in our tables.


That wont matter, we will be able to start up new teams over here and fill them with all the north american talent that will be produced in the next few years.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:11 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8636
PrinterThe wrote:
If the North American market takes off they'll eventually split from us and form their own American League and then we'll have an 6/8/10 team gap in our tables.


Quite possibly, which makes increasing the number of clubs in SL a no brainer.
Although this may mean watering down the player pool in the short term, it would also allow the North American clubs to move into their own league if/when they are ready.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:18 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 694
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.

That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.

With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.

We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.


Could also move you to France so you can watch your adopted French team's. Got to be better than Chilly Chorley
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:41 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4546
Location: Carcassonne, France
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
That wont matter, we will be able to start up new teams over here and fill them with all the north american talent that will be produced in the next few years.



If the new north American clubs are successful, and start up junior structures, and can get into the schools, then expect there to be a surplus of north American rugby league players in ten years. Many of those players will likely get contracts in the NRL and Super League, and some with the stronger Championship sides like Villeneuve, Widnes, Wakefield, and Leigh. Meanwhile the Aussies who can't get an NRL contract because of all the north Americans will also move to Super League or the Championship. It only needs four big cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston to be successful by 2023 and you will see north American players dominate our game in ten years.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
