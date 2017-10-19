WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:26 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4541
Location: Carcassonne, France
The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.

That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.

With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.

We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:38 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:36 am
robinrovers10
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 183
Location: East Hull
:EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH:
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:41 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4541
Location: Carcassonne, France
robinrovers10 wrote:
:EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH: :EH:


This newly minted licence will not affect Hull Kingston Rovers except to increase its fans' options for foreign travel during the rugby league season.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:48 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1896
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.

That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.

With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.

We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.



While this is meant to wind up the supporters of traditional teams, there is some merit to moving/selling some clubs if the north american market takes off. However, anything below SL level would be pointless as it would be just as easy and cheap to build a team from scratch and drop it into the championship.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:50 am
roader
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 05, 2008 5:38 pm
Posts: 875
Hopefully the armchair expansionists never get what they desire and destroy the history and communities of the heartland clubs.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:11 pm
Leon Ashton
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1318
Yes move one of the only clubs willing to run a reserve set up and Junior teams. Big Nige should employ such a fellow visionary as yourself.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:18 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5167
What about moving the St Helens license to Mount St Helens..
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:19 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2417
Location: Going straight
The silly season has started I see.......
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:33 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2791
Location: live in gosport wos hull
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.

That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.

With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.

We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.

You belong in the funny farm you are and always will be :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:39 pm
TimperleySaint
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3135
The off season has officially started!
