The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.
That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.
With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.
We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.
This newly minted licence will not affect Hull Kingston Rovers except to increase its fans' options for foreign travel during the rugby league season.
While this is meant to wind up the supporters of traditional teams, there is some merit to moving/selling some clubs if the north american market takes off. However, anything below SL level would be pointless as it would be just as easy and cheap to build a team from scratch and drop it into the championship.
Hopefully the armchair expansionists never get what they desire and destroy the history and communities of the heartland clubs.
Yes move one of the only clubs willing to run a reserve set up and Junior teams. Big Nige should employ such a fellow visionary as yourself.
What about moving the St Helens license to Mount St Helens..
The silly season has started I see.......
|