The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.



That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.



With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.



We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.