JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leigh are building up their playing roster of mediocrities and worse, in order to justify themselves staying in the Championship for the foreseeable future.
At least Derek Beaumont has the brains to see the writing on the wall.
At least Derek Beaumont has the brains to see the writing on the wall.
Lebron James wrote:
Has signed for Leigh. Quite possibly the worst player I have seen in the red vee. That's twice Cunningham has signed him
Regards
King James
Regards
King James
Just need Sir Kev to complete the hat trick