WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jack Owens

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Jack Owens

Post a reply
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:46 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6721
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leigh are building up their playing roster of mediocrities and worse, in order to justify themselves staying in the Championship for the foreseeable future.

At least Derek Beaumont has the brains to see the writing on the wall.



Lebron James wrote:
Has signed for Leigh. Quite possibly the worst player I have seen in the red vee. That's twice Cunningham has signed him

Regards

King James


Just need Sir Kev to complete the hat trick
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:49 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 694
I can't wait
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:52 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1014
Not content with announcing the signing of Jack Owens, the small suburb of Wigan, Leigh centurions have announced the signing of Nick Gregson.

Anyone know who he is?

Regards

King James
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:40 pm
Maffy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 110
Location: East WF6 The best part
Lebron James wrote:
Not content with announcing the signing of Jack Owens, the small suburb of Wigan, Leigh centurions have announced the signing of Nick Gregson.

Anyone know who he is?

Regards

He's Simon's brother if that helps.
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:33 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4217
Lebron James wrote:
Not content with announcing the signing of Jack Owens, the small suburb of Wigan, Leigh centurions have announced the signing of Nick Gregson.

Anyone know who he is?

Regards

King James


One you missed.. :thumb:
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, DGM, dr_feelgood, Gazwire, MattyB, Mr. Zucchini Head, SecondRowSaint, The Vicar of Widnes, themightynortherner and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,1231,75976,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM