Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:52 am
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1012
Has signed for Leigh. Quite possibly the worst player I have seen in the red vee. That's twice Cunningham has signed him

Regards

King James
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:13 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4541
Location: Carcassonne, France
Leigh are building up their playing roster of mediocrities and worse, in order to justify themselves staying in the Championship for the foreseeable future.

At least Derek Beaumont has the brains to see the writing on the wall.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:20 am
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 663
Location: Wakefield
Wouldn`t be surprised at all if the above 2 posts were from the same IP address.

Haven`t you just thrown a hissy fit about new threads for Leigh signings King James Capdouze?
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:41 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1896
Wildcat26 wrote:
Wouldn`t be surprised at all if the above 2 posts were from the same IP address.

Haven`t you just thrown a hissy fit about new threads for Leigh signings King James Capdouze?



I believe this thread was created to be ironic or at least a mickey take of the Larne Patrick thread.
Last edited by LifeLongHKRFan on Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:43 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:42 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3557
I feel Leigh are signing players at the right side of 30 compared to years gone by. They will be knocking on the door next year and if there's any super league clubs found wanting (which there has been since the new structure was established), Leigh will be there or there abouts.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:21 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7111
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Leigh signing a fresh squad of predominantly kids ?

What a refreshing change. Salford, catalans, HKR and Widnes will be going hell for leather to avoid the middle 8s next year.

I think it will be back to franchising anyway, but if not, 2 could easily go down !!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Jack Owens
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:23 pm
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 757
Snowy wrote:
Leigh signing a fresh squad of predominantly kids ?

What a refreshing change. Salford, catalans, HKR and Widnes will be going hell for leather to avoid the middle 8s next year.

I think it will be back to franchising anyway, but if not, 2 could easily go down !!


Yeah I'm sure they'll all be terrified that Leigh are signing players like Jack Owens.

