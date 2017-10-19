WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for 2018 season

Predictions for 2018 season
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:11 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5461
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Any thoughts on the championship outcome after the regular season for 2018

Toronto and Leigh squads are taking shape and look good
TO seem to have strengthened. Have they learned from last years collapse?

Fax and Fev, the usual steady cautious signings

I get the sense we will be in a 4/5/6 battle.
Mac out!
Re: Predictions for 2018 season
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:32 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2141
Location: North London
I am going to reserve judgement until a coach and full squad are in place.

But if pushed, I'd say 3rd or 4th.
Re: Predictions for 2018 season
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:26 am
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2364
Location: Deepest Erith
Too many ifs and buts seeing as we have no coach in post, and it would seem that most of the gaps in the squad will be filled with young 'uns ( not that that is necessarily a bad thing - the lads who were out on loan at Oldham may have gained some good experience).
Can only really hope for a top 4 finish, Leigh and Toronto will probably have 1st and 2nd sewn up.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Predictions for 2018 season
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:26 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 392
It's going to be challenging I reckon 4th
Re: Predictions for 2018 season
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:28 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 60
Last season we will be full time I think :( Probably 5th or 6th, and then win the teapot cup as our last outing as a full time team

