Any thoughts on the championship outcome after the regular season for 2018
Toronto and Leigh squads are taking shape and look good
TO seem to have strengthened. Have they learned from last years collapse?
Fax and Fev, the usual steady cautious signings
I get the sense we will be in a 4/5/6 battle.
Toronto and Leigh squads are taking shape and look good
TO seem to have strengthened. Have they learned from last years collapse?
Fax and Fev, the usual steady cautious signings
I get the sense we will be in a 4/5/6 battle.