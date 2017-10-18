WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan to start women's team.

Wigan to start women's team.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:46 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 542
I have to say that it is about time. They seem to be looking for players for 2018 Womens Super League.
Re: Wigan to start women's team.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:53 pm
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5962
Location: Still at the top
Good to hear this, I'm sure they will be well supported too. Expect they'll play at Robin Park?
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Wigan to start women's team.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:45 pm
fleabag
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 816
Location: Rochdale
Good luck to them.

Will they play full contact ?
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Re: Wigan to start women's team.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:39 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5726
fleabag wrote:
Good luck to them.

Will they play full contact ?


Yes they play full contact.
Re: Wigan to start women's team.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:23 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17967
Judes 16’s girls have had a good team for the last few years. Expect a few will be picked from there.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: Wigan to start women's team.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:47 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12554
Good news, hope it attracts new women to the sport and doesn't hit the existing women's teams in the area too hard. The standard has improved loads in the last few years, would be good for Thatto Heath to have some decent competition.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

