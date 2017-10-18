barham red wrote:

The reserves, A team or whatever system should be run by the RFL, it seems almost as if its just an Ad Hoc system that the teams set up between themselves which is a shoddy way of running things and was always prone to collapse.



I'm not a fan of the dual reg thing, mainly due to what it does to the lower league team and the league itself. Some teams last year went from being very good when the players were with them to being dire the week after when they only had their own. It must be so demoralising for the 'staff' players of that club as well. Year long loans are fine but the month (or game) on month ones just don't sit well.



Harris is an odd one, not seen a lot of him but what I did was very promising, he had the half back swagger thats needed and wasn't scared to try things. the only reason I think we will have let him go is that Atkin is a very similar type of player. Think it could be one we regret letting go.