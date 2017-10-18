The Dentist Wilf wrote:



The Harris situation is fascinating though isn't it? Rumours from the Academy is that he will train full time with us!



Interesting angle on reserve grade rugby here



http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ner-642003 I honestly think the reserves was a good concept and for me the RL should have forced Clubs to have a second string side in a proper league particularly with the game set to expand in the coming years we need a bigger pool of players. Of course finance is the sticking point as always. I also think if I was a Division one team supporter I would want our own identity and not be just what is in effect a feeder Club for the Super league sides.

The reserves, A team or whatever system should be run by the RFL, it seems almost as if its just an Ad Hoc system that the teams set up between themselves which is a shoddy way of running things and was always prone to collapse.I'm not a fan of the dual reg thing, mainly due to what it does to the lower league team and the league itself. Some teams last year went from being very good when the players were with them to being dire the week after when they only had their own. It must be so demoralising for the 'staff' players of that club as well. Year long loans are fine but the month (or game) on month ones just don't sit well.Harris is an odd one, not seen a lot of him but what I did was very promising, he had the half back swagger thats needed and wasn't scared to try things. the only reason I think we will have let him go is that Atkin is a very similar type of player. Think it could be one we regret letting go.