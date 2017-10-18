WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves

Post a reply
Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:18 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25202
Location: West Yorkshire
So Radford has confirmed this week that the reserves set-up, whilst fantastic in principle, was fruitless last year with multiple games cancelled. There are no real plans amongst SL clubs to formalise a competition, which he recognises as disappointing but the reality is it was a poor return on investment in current guise.

The alternative is pushing dual registration and today we’ve announced season long loans at Doncaster for Litten, Osborne, Lane and Sanderson. Richard Horne has also poached highly promising Hull KR half back Liam Harris, so interesting to see how that pans out and whether it might create opportunities at FC for him in the medium term.

The whole reserve/duel reg thing is a right bag of spanners. Unless or until every team runs a reserve side it’s like pushing water uphill and clubs will just try and figure out the best local solution. Hmmm...
Re: Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:39 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6452
I honestly think the reserves was a good concept and for me the RL should have forced Clubs to have a second string side in a proper league particularly with the game set to expand in the coming years we need a bigger pool of players. Of course finance is the sticking point as always. I also think if I was a Division one team supporter I would want our own identity and not be just what is in effect a feeder Club for the Super league sides.

The Harris situation is fascinating though isn't it? Rumours from the Academy is that he will train full time with us!

Interesting angle on reserve grade rugby here

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ner-642003
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:13 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25202
Location: West Yorkshire
On Harris I'd heard he was effectively our player now too, but just a rumour. Described by Rovers fans as deserving "rave reviews" and "worth the entrance money alone", he sounds promising. Rovers U15 POTY and 2016 COHA Players POTY. You'd imagine he's worth a punt at least.

It's a shame a workable reserve grade can't be implemented. Perhaps this will be a requirement when licensing comes back?
Re: Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:17 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9895
Location: Leicestershire.
I guess the advantage of an A team is control and being able to prioritise development over results.

From the perspective of a fan of a SL club (again), personally I'd like us to focus on building a relationship with York rather than try to 'push water uphill' as Mrs B puts it, with an A team. Obviously in any relationship you need to be sensitive to your partners needs, and I imagine fans at clubs like York and Doncaster might well be wary, so trust and mutual respect would be key.

It'll be interesting to see if Harris is allowed to train with and be monitored by Hull while a Doncaster-registered player. Leeds got a lightly slapped wrist over a couple of players who were signed by Fev but who Leeds treat like loanees, a while back. If the rules have been relaxed or apply differently in Championship 1, then that creates even more opportunity for collaboration. It would look like a step towards the Aussie reserve grade system, IMO.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:27 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25202
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild Rover wrote:
I guess the advantage of an A team is control and being able to prioritise development over results.

From the perspective of a fan of a SL club (again), personally I'd like us to focus on building a relationship with York rather than try to 'push water uphill' as Mrs B puts it, with an A team. Obviously in any relationship you need to be sensitive to your partners needs, and I imagine fans at clubs like York and Doncaster might well be wary, so trust and mutual respect would be key.

It'll be interesting to see if Harris is allowed to train with and be monitored by Hull while a Doncaster-registered player. Leeds got a lightly slapped wrist over a couple of players who were signed by Fev but who Leeds treat like loanees, a while back. If the rules have been relaxed or apply differently in Championship 1, then that creates even more opportunity for collaboration. It would look like a step towards the Aussie reserve grade system, IMO.

Not sure who those Leeds/Fev players were but with Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Abdull at FC it sounds to me like he's a Doncaster player next year. at least. Richard Horne is still on FC's coaching team, so it would be hard for us not to be "monitoring" him informally I'd say. Is he any good though? Rovers have retained Marsh, so presumably Harris is some way behind him?
Re: Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:39 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6846
Well Doncaster have gone down the loan system avenue , signing Litten, Lane, Osborne & Sanderson on season long loans . We have also signed ex Hull player Bower on a 1 year deal.

Harris has signed a 2 year deal , we have been told we have paid a fee for him !
Re: Dual Registration with Doncaster vs Reserves
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:56 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9895
Location: Leicestershire.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Not sure who those Leeds/Fev players were but with Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Abdull at FC it sounds to me like he's a Doncaster player next year. at least. Richard Horne is still on FC's coaching team, so it would be hard for us not to be "monitoring" him informally I'd say. Is he any good though? Rovers have retained Marsh, so presumably Harris is some way behind him?


http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7270159

Baldwinson, Minns, and Tonks at Fev and a couple at Hunslet, back in 2015. Hetherington wasn't happy with it, which might well have been enough to get the rule scrapped!

Rovers wanted to retain Harris, but currently he's behind Marsh, who is two years older. Harris went well for York, by all accounts, last year and was nominated for a Championship 1 award, iirc. Made some good breaks in his sole first team game for Rovers, vs Sheffield.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Bombed Out, DannyB, Dave K., Greavsie, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mild Rover, mwindass, Paddyfc, RichM, SirStan, Stanley Unwin and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,6192,19576,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM