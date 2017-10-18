I guess the advantage of an A team is control and being able to prioritise development over results.



From the perspective of a fan of a SL club (again), personally I'd like us to focus on building a relationship with York rather than try to 'push water uphill' as Mrs B puts it, with an A team. Obviously in any relationship you need to be sensitive to your partners needs, and I imagine fans at clubs like York and Doncaster might well be wary, so trust and mutual respect would be key.



It'll be interesting to see if Harris is allowed to train with and be monitored by Hull while a Doncaster-registered player. Leeds got a lightly slapped wrist over a couple of players who were signed by Fev but who Leeds treat like loanees, a while back. If the rules have been relaxed or apply differently in Championship 1, then that creates even more opportunity for collaboration. It would look like a step towards the Aussie reserve grade system, IMO.