So Radford has confirmed this week that the reserves set-up, whilst fantastic in principle, was fruitless last year with multiple games cancelled. There are no real plans amongst SL clubs to formalise a competition, which he recognises as disappointing but the reality is it was a poor return on investment in current guise.



The alternative is pushing dual registration and today we’ve announced season long loans at Doncaster for Litten, Osborne, Lane and Sanderson. Richard Horne has also poached highly promising Hull KR half back Liam Harris, so interesting to see how that pans out and whether it might create opportunities at FC for him in the medium term.



The whole reserve/duel reg thing is a right bag of spanners. Unless or until every team runs a reserve side it’s like pushing water uphill and clubs will just try and figure out the best local solution. Hmmm...