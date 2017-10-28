WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings

Re: New signings
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Posted by Joe Banjo on Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Is Pauli Pauli back in the frame.
Re: New signings
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:16 pm
Posted by spookDU2018 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:16 pm
Joe Banjo wrote:
Is Pauli Pauli back in the frame.



Image

He's in this one!
Re: New signings
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 6:08 am
Posted by spookDU2018 on Mon Oct 30, 2017 6:08 am
Just saw an instagram conversation between Pauli and (?) and his sister.. when she asked when he was leaving... his response was in two weeks (and she wanted to make sure she saw him before he left!

Read into that what you will!!!
Re: New signings
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:26 am
Posted by Big lads mate on Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:26 am
spookDU2018 wrote:
Just saw an instagram conversation between Pauli and (?) and his sister.. when she asked when he was leaving... his response was in two weeks (and she wanted to make sure she saw him before he left!

Read into that what you will!!!

Nipping out for a paper that’s all.
Re: New signings
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:39 am
Posted by BOJ042 on Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:39 am
signed for a super league club but not named as yet
Re: New signings
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:32 am
Posted by spookDU2018 on Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:32 am
Big lads mate wrote:
Nipping out for a paper that’s all.



Do people still buy papers???
