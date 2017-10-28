WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New signings

Post a reply
Re: New signings
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Posted by Joe Banjo on Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Joe Banjo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 255
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Is Pauli Pauli back in the frame.
Re: New signings
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:16 pm
Posted by spookDU2018 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:16 pm
spookDU2018 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 pm
Posts: 11
Joe Banjo wrote:
Is Pauli Pauli back in the frame.



Image

He's in this one!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, basher11, bellycouldtackle, BigJMolloy, cocker, dboy, djcool, financialtimes, Five and last, imwakefieldtillidie, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, mwildcats, mwindass, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, spookDU2018, Trinity1315, TrinityDave, Two Points, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,2161,80376,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM