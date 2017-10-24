|
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 667
Location: Wakefield
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Potentially, yes.
Though I feel his kicking game would need to improve.
I do think that Millers all round half back play has improved, and in time could play the Finn like role
If Miller can develop the other aspects of his game i.e. his organisation then i don`t think he will playing in SL for too much longer.
As an individual he`s the biggest attacking threat out of any halfback in SL by a mile when he goes at the line, he showcased a great short kicking game last season which is massively improved, granted he doesn't have much of a long kicking game. If Hull would of showed a bit of patience towards him, i wonder where he would of been right now...
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:41 pm
Posts: 6
|
Would anyone particularly like to see Danny Brough back at the club?
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:59 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8646
|
rickymartin95 wrote:
Would anyone particularly like to see Danny Brough back at the club?
Was he sharing a car with O Brien ?
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:41 pm
Posts: 6
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Was he sharing a car with O Brien ?
Correct me if I'm wrong Wrencat but did I ever say Brough had signed? I'm purely asking if anyone would take him back... Oh and just so you know mate you missed the apostrophe from O'Brien.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 163
|
rickymartin95 wrote:
wrencat1873 wrote:
Was he sharing a car with O Brien ?
Correct me if I'm wrong Wrencat but did I ever say Brough had signed? I'm purely asking if anyone would take him back... Oh and just so you know mate you missed the apostrophe from O'Brien.
Not another school spelling champion!!
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 581
|
Wildcat26 wrote:
If Miller can develop the other aspects of his game i.e. his organisation then i don`t think he will playing in SL for too much longer.
As an individual he`s the biggest attacking threat out of any halfback in SL by a mile when he goes at the line, he showcased a great short kicking game last season which is massively improved, granted he doesn't have much of a long kicking game. If Hull would of showed a bit of patience towards him, i wonder where he would of been right now...
His long kicking game is pretty good, he usually finds space when kicking into touch, he pegged a 50m drop goal under pressure a couple of years ago too. The only real thing we're lacking is someone who will take 40/20s and drop goals. I think we were bottom of the stack for both of those stats last year
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 10:24 pm
Posts: 157
Location: so near to headingly they park on my road :(
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
His long kicking game is pretty good, he usually finds space when kicking into touch, he pegged a 50m drop goal under pressure a couple of years ago too. The only real thing we're lacking is someone who will take 40/20s and drop goals. I think we were bottom of the stack for both of those stats last year
I'm not surprised about the 40-20s because we generally just went for it, but drop goals could have been better.
p.s we scored as many drop goals as the loiners according to the super league website, i guess that's regular season, whatever that counts as.
p.p.s i was looking at http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... club_stats
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 581
|
dull nickname wrote:
I'm not surprised about the 40-20s because we generally just went for it, but drop goals could have been better.
p.s we scored as many drop goals as the loiners according to the super league website, i guess that's regular season, whatever that counts as.
p.p.s i was looking at http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... club_stats
Not sure what you were looking at on that link, but it says that we only scored 1 drop goal all season which was joint lowest with Widnes
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, brettoncat, Bull Mania, Deeencee, dull nickname, Egg Banjo, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, huddiepuddies, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, Manuel, MC_Wildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, Redscat, reedy, Scarlet Pimpernell, Trinity1315, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule and 217 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,848
|2,186
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|