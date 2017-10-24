Eastern Wildcat wrote: Potentially, yes.



Though I feel his kicking game would need to improve.



I do think that Millers all round half back play has improved, and in time could play the Finn like role

If Miller can develop the other aspects of his game i.e. his organisation then i don`t think he will playing in SL for too much longer.As an individual he`s the biggest attacking threat out of any halfback in SL by a mile when he goes at the line, he showcased a great short kicking game last season which is massively improved, granted he doesn't have much of a long kicking game. If Hull would of showed a bit of patience towards him, i wonder where he would of been right now...