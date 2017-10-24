WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings

Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:18 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Potentially, yes.

Though I feel his kicking game would need to improve.

I do think that Millers all round half back play has improved, and in time could play the Finn like role


If Miller can develop the other aspects of his game i.e. his organisation then i don`t think he will playing in SL for too much longer.

As an individual he`s the biggest attacking threat out of any halfback in SL by a mile when he goes at the line, he showcased a great short kicking game last season which is massively improved, granted he doesn't have much of a long kicking game. If Hull would of showed a bit of patience towards him, i wonder where he would of been right now...
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:46 pm
Would anyone particularly like to see Danny Brough back at the club?
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:59 pm
rickymartin95 wrote:
Would anyone particularly like to see Danny Brough back at the club?


Was he sharing a car with O Brien ?
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:03 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Was he sharing a car with O Brien ?


Correct me if I'm wrong Wrencat but did I ever say Brough had signed? I'm purely asking if anyone would take him back... Oh and just so you know mate you missed the apostrophe from O'Brien.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:19 pm
rickymartin95 wrote:
wrencat1873 wrote:
Was he sharing a car with O Brien ?


Correct me if I'm wrong Wrencat but did I ever say Brough had signed? I'm purely asking if anyone would take him back... Oh and just so you know mate you missed the apostrophe from O'Brien.

Not another school spelling champion!!
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:23 pm
Wildcat26 wrote:
If Miller can develop the other aspects of his game i.e. his organisation then i don`t think he will playing in SL for too much longer.

As an individual he`s the biggest attacking threat out of any halfback in SL by a mile when he goes at the line, he showcased a great short kicking game last season which is massively improved, granted he doesn't have much of a long kicking game. If Hull would of showed a bit of patience towards him, i wonder where he would of been right now...


His long kicking game is pretty good, he usually finds space when kicking into touch, he pegged a 50m drop goal under pressure a couple of years ago too. The only real thing we're lacking is someone who will take 40/20s and drop goals. I think we were bottom of the stack for both of those stats last year
