Wakefield Trinity New signings

Re: New signings
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:49 am
Wildcat26 wrote:
So League express write up this week says the Pauli Pauli deal is back on, and we are in talks over a deal. Also mentioned that we offered Jamie Ellis a contract before he joined Cas - So does look like we are actively on the look out for a half as well as a Prop.

Interesting. Wonder if the likes of Randall, who he'd know fairly well have spoken to him, plus a few others that may know him and given the lad some advice, that maybe a move here could realy put his career back on . Maybe he just needed time to think it through, that's if it comes off mind.
On Ellis I'm not sure what to think tbh. Obviously Cas think highly enough of him and have an idea what they want from him to sign him up. In our case with already having Finn and Miller, plus having Randall and Wood who both can play 80 mins at hooker and both also can play in the halves if needed . Maybe the team thought we needed someone to take Williams place who wasn't as expensive & especially if a half breaks his leg like Miller did last season, we'd need some decent cover there. Also I haven't enough insight into the up and comers like Akroyd and his development to suggest he'd surely be the back up, so maybe we are still looking for a back up half.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:32 am
Shifty Cat wrote:
Interesting. Wonder if the likes of Randall, who he'd know fairly well have spoken to him, plus a few others that may know him and given the lad some advice, that maybe a move here could realy put his career back on . Maybe he just needed time to think it through, that's if it comes off mind.
On Ellis I'm not sure what to think tbh. Obviously Cas think highly enough of him and have an idea what they want from him to sign him up. In our case with already having Finn and Miller, plus having Randall and Wood who both can play 80 mins at hooker and both also can play in the halves if needed . Maybe the team thought we needed someone to take Williams place who wasn't as expensive & especially if a half breaks his leg like Miller did last season, we'd need some decent cover there. Also I haven't enough insight into the up and comers like Akroyd and his development to suggest he'd surely be the back up, so maybe we are still looking for a back up half.


I would imagine that we've signed Tom Schofield to be back up along with Ackroyd.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:22 am
You could be right there Jakey, though is Schofield any more ready than Ackroyd.

Looking at other squads there isnt many British players available that are off contract. The only players who are who I dont think are tied in are Ridyard and NcNally. The first has been linked to us in the past, but I feel the latter has lost his way a little.

One player off contract never previously mentioned, was Thomas Leuluai, but he would take up a quota spot.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:21 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
I would imagine that we've signed Tom Schofield to be back up along with Ackroyd.


Forgive my naivety but who is Tom Schofield? and have we actually signed him I don't seem to recall seeing an announcement?
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:26 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
You could be right there Jakey, though is Schofield any more ready than Ackroyd.

Looking at other squads there isnt many British players available that are off contract. The only players who are who I dont think are tied in are Ridyard and NcNally. The first has been linked to us in the past, but I feel the latter has lost his way a little.

One player off contract never previously mentioned, was Thomas Leuluai, but he would take up a quota spot.


He'd also take a lot of cap spend.
Leuluai will be out of our budget.

As you say, there is a desperate shortage of Halves/Hookers and this is magnified if you want a British player, just look at the England squad, Brown should be nowhere near an England spot :oops:
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:06 am
Pretty much agree on both parts there Wrencat.

I actually think that Leuluai is past his best and would be too expensive and probably a waste of quota spot for what we need.

Its a tough balancing act and maybe using Randell in the halves when needed could be a better option.

Good to see Finny and Grixy in world cup, but how much extra will it take out of their energy levels. Bringing in cover could be important for us, by the end of next season.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:18 am
Giving Grix an extended break could allow Jowett an opportunity to be first choice full back. It's up to him to take his chance.
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, BigJMolloy, bren2k, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, dboy, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, RWB, Scarlet Pimpernell, Trinity1315, vastman, wakeytrin, Wildcat26, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 198 guests

