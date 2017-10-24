Wildcat26 wrote: So League express write up this week says the Pauli Pauli deal is back on, and we are in talks over a deal. Also mentioned that we offered Jamie Ellis a contract before he joined Cas - So does look like we are actively on the look out for a half as well as a Prop.

Interesting. Wonder if the likes of Randall, who he'd know fairly well have spoken to him, plus a few others that may know him and given the lad some advice, that maybe a move here could realy put his career back on . Maybe he just needed time to think it through, that's if it comes off mind.On Ellis I'm not sure what to think tbh. Obviously Cas think highly enough of him and have an idea what they want from him to sign him up. In our case with already having Finn and Miller, plus having Randall and Wood who both can play 80 mins at hooker and both also can play in the halves if needed . Maybe the team thought we needed someone to take Williams place who wasn't as expensive & especially if a half breaks his leg like Miller did last season, we'd need some decent cover there. Also I haven't enough insight into the up and comers like Akroyd and his development to suggest he'd surely be the back up, so maybe we are still looking for a back up half.