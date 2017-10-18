|
Looking at players who might be available, kopzcak keeps getting thrown about, personally think he'd be a great signing and with JK his international coach think it could swing it in our favour
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:18 pm
He does, and would be an ideal signing.
Unfortunately, he is contracted to Salford, so would be unlikely to happen.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:33 am
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.
Warrington are also in the running
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:45 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.
Warrington are also in the running
That's your problem with Kopzcak, he's good enough to get in any SL team, he's British and a lot of teams need his kind of player.
Even if he were free I think he might end up in a bidding war we couldn't win. But hey who knows I'd love it if we signed him.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 am
Does he pass with our, will he fit into our structure thing, after what he and shudds did to Bradford.
Not exactly honourable was it ?
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:38 pm
lifelongfan wrote:
Does he pass with our, will he fit into our structure thing, after what he and shudds did to Bradford.
Not exactly honourable was it ?
Did Bradford deserve honourable treatment as they were basically trading falsely at the time?
Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.
Warrington are also in the running
I bet RL 18th man got that info from this thread mate, forums is where they got most od their rumors.
Seriously though if he's in contract, Salford will be looking for a fee. That would rule us out and Wire in, seen as they are splashing the cash left right and Centre atm and also have meant to have signed BMM from them.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 pm
Bradford deserve shafting, Solomono, Tadulala, Jeffries all tapped up by the Bulls.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:00 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Bradford deserve shafting, Solomono, Tadulala, Jeffries all tapped up by the Bulls.
Wasn't the Kopczak deal the one where Shudds tried to stitch up Keith Mason to make room for him, and ended up shelling out a few hundred grand for unfair dismissal?
I seem to recall that it had something to do with Mad Monday, a mobile phone, and a picture of Mason's rusty bullethole?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:26 pm
So League express write up this week says the Pauli Pauli deal is back on, and we are in talks over a deal. Also mentioned that we offered Jamie Ellis a contract before he joined Cas - So does look like we are actively on the look out for a half as well as a Prop.
|