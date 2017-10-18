Eastern Wildcat wrote: It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.



Warrington are also in the running

I bet RL 18th man got that info from this thread mate, forums is where they got most od their rumors.Seriously though if he's in contract, Salford will be looking for a fee. That would rule us out and Wire in, seen as they are splashing the cash left right and Centre atm and also have meant to have signed BMM from them.