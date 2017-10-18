|
Looking at players who might be available, kopzcak keeps getting thrown about, personally think he'd be a great signing and with JK his international coach think it could swing it in our favour
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:18 pm
He does, and would be an ideal signing.
Unfortunately, he is contracted to Salford, so would be unlikely to happen.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:33 am
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.
Warrington are also in the running
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:45 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.
Warrington are also in the running
That's your problem with Kopzcak, he's good enough to get in any SL team, he's British and a lot of teams need his kind of player.
Even if he were free I think he might end up in a bidding war we couldn't win. But hey who knows I'd love it if we signed him.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 am
Does he pass with our, will he fit into our structure thing, after what he and shudds did to Bradford.
Not exactly honourable was it ?
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:38 pm
lifelongfan wrote:
Does he pass with our, will he fit into our structure thing, after what he and shudds did to Bradford.
Not exactly honourable was it ?
Did Bradford deserve honourable treatment as they were basically trading falsely at the time?
Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.
Warrington are also in the running
I bet RL 18th man got that info from this thread mate, forums is where they got most od their rumors.
Seriously though if he's in contract, Salford will be looking for a fee. That would rule us out and Wire in, seen as they are splashing the cash left right and Centre atm and also have meant to have signed BMM from them.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 pm
Bradford deserve shafting, Solomono, Tadulala, Jeffries all tapped up by the Bulls.
|