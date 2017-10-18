WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings

New signings
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:04 pm
TRINITY01

Joined: Thu Sep 22, 2016 10:07 am
Posts: 41
Looking at players who might be available, kopzcak keeps getting thrown about, personally think he'd be a great signing and with JK his international coach think it could swing it in our favour
Re: New signings
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:18 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1758
He does, and would be an ideal signing.

Unfortunately, he is contracted to Salford, so would be unlikely to happen.
Re: New signings
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:33 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1758
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.

Warrington are also in the running
Re: New signings
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:45 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26430
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.

Warrington are also in the running


That's your problem with Kopzcak, he's good enough to get in any SL team, he's British and a lot of teams need his kind of player.

Even if he were free I think he might end up in a bidding war we couldn't win. But hey who knows I'd love it if we signed him.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: New signings
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 am
lifelongfan
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 700
Does he pass with our, will he fit into our structure thing, after what he and shudds did to Bradford.

Not exactly honourable was it ?
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K
Re: New signings
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:38 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26430
Location: Poodle Power!
lifelongfan wrote:
Does he pass with our, will he fit into our structure thing, after what he and shudds did to Bradford.

Not exactly honourable was it ?


Did Bradford deserve honourable treatment as they were basically trading falsely at the time?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: New signings
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4066
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is mentioned on the Rugby League 18th man website this morning that we are linked to Kopzcak.

Warrington are also in the running

I bet RL 18th man got that info from this thread mate, forums is where they got most od their rumors. :D

Seriously though if he's in contract, Salford will be looking for a fee. That would rule us out and Wire in, seen as they are splashing the cash left right and Centre atm and also have meant to have signed BMM from them.
Re: New signings
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1728
Location: wakefield
Bradford deserve shafting, Solomono, Tadulala, Jeffries all tapped up by the Bulls.

