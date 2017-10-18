WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:04 pm
Looking at players who might be available, kopzcak keeps getting thrown about, personally think he'd be a great signing and with JK his international coach think it could swing it in our favour
Re: New signings
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:18 pm
He does, and would be an ideal signing.

Unfortunately, he is contracted to Salford, so would be unlikely to happen.

