He does, and would be an ideal signing.
Unfortunately, he is contracted to Salford, so would be unlikely to happen.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, Adam_Harrison9, AKA kellyseye, brettoncat, captaincaveman, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, poplar cats alive, reedy, Smew, trin77, TRINITY01, TrinityIHC, vastman, wakefieldwall, westgaterunner, Wildthing, Willzay and 288 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,573
|2,353
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|