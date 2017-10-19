mr t hall wrote:
Drums not everyones cup of tea,but have
helped the atmosphere at Town games immensely.Could re-ignite the 'barmy-army'.
I know the lack of away fans does not help but its easier to bring new people to something if they are going to enjoy it. Having a good atmosphere certainly helps with that and its been lacking for a couple of seasons or so now. Saying that the style of rugby we play probably does not help with that either.