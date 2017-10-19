WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LS28 Lads

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk LS28 Lads

Post a reply
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:10 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7710
mr t hall wrote:
Drums not everyones cup of tea,but have
helped the atmosphere at Town games immensely.Could re-ignite the 'barmy-army'.


I know the lack of away fans does not help but its easier to bring new people to something if they are going to enjoy it. Having a good atmosphere certainly helps with that and its been lacking for a couple of seasons or so now. Saying that the style of rugby we play probably does not help with that either.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:08 pm
Leon Ashton Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1318
Drums should be banned from all stadiums, hideous idea. Get the on field product right, the rest will follow.
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:29 pm
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Sep 18, 2003 11:57 am
Posts: 2495
Location: Halifax
A drum would loose hundreds of fans instantly. Cant stand watching Leeds games on Sky due to that bloody drum and trumpet.
"Let only those who enter do so with pride and the determination to uphold the traditions of the club".

//www.FaxFans.co.uk
//www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk

Halifax Tag RL. Interested in playing? Visit //www.pitchero.com/clubs/halifaxcommunityrugbyleague/
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:51 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7710
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) wrote:
A drum would loose hundreds of fans instantly. Cant stand watching Leeds games on Sky due to that bloody drum and trumpet.


We might lose 1 or 2 but then we might gain 3 or 4. Its hard to say really.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:54 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7710
Leon Ashton wrote:
Drums should be banned from all stadiums, hideous idea. Get the on field product right, the rest will follow.


You would think but in the past when we have done well recently or even going back to the Sl days our crowds did not really show an increase when we were good on the field.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:56 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1794
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Leon Ashton wrote:
Drums should be banned from all stadiums, hideous idea. Get the on field product right, the rest will follow.


Hear hear hate watching Leeds,Warr etc on TV even with volume really low can still hear Moronic tuneless mind numbing thumping
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:31 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2504
Location: Shuddersfield
bentleyman wrote:
Hear hear hate watching Leeds,Warr etc on TV even with volume really low can still hear Moronic tuneless mind numbing thumping

I was waiting for that! :LOL:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:42 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1794
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Hudd-Shay wrote:
I was waiting for that! :LOL:


Hope the wait was worthwhile
:GROUPHUG:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, GaryC, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Pellon Boy and 67 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,9392,00276,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM