WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LS28 Lads

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk LS28 Lads

Post a reply
LS28 Lads
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:07 pm
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2544
Don't know these fans personally but doing a great job of promoting Fax around town and surrounding areas.
Re: LS28 Lads
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:28 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2503
Location: Shuddersfield
mr t hall wrote:
Don't know these fans personally but doing a great job of promoting Fax around town and surrounding areas.

Seconded. Wish we had more like 'em! Up The Fax. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Howardposner, Hudd-Shay, justthebasicfax, triran and 71 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,5432,31376,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM