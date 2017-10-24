Old Timer No 4 wrote: Very disappointed BMM has gone to Wire. Regardless of the rumours was hoping that we might pull off a surprise and get him..hey ho, we move on.

What we obviously must not do is overspend on crocks like last time,and average run of the mill signings or we will be average run of the mill and end up in the 9-12 spots again.

Thought we would have had some signings apart from Dagger and McGuire by now, but hope Sheens and the board get it right this time. Please not lets have another rubbish season.

I,ll be there, but want something to shout about this time.. ps. and beat the dullers and shut them up!

This is why you have to strike early to get the players on the right money who want to leave a club rather than have to prize a player away from a club by paying far more than you should, the want away players will have soon moved on, as the current state of the squad id be happy if we won Widnes never mind fc. Pull your finger out sheens.