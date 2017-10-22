Imagine if we announced maguire now as opposed to when we did, everyone would be raving about signing the best player of the last 3 months in SL and be praising the club, but we'd still be in exactly the same position.
If ZDC leaves, and a quota spot opens up. The chances are we use it, and with quality higher abroad the chances are we sign somebody decent in a more problematic position like scrum half or second row then you're happy. If it means signing tommy lee to enable us to sign cooper cronk for example you'd take the deal
( we are obviously not signing cooper cronk but I don't follow aus right enough to know who is available) but the example stands