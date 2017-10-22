StanTheMan6 wrote: I hear you and these types of signings are much to get excited about, however, I believe you have to wait and judge recruitment on balance. If we sign these two players and three top drawer payers in addition it would like pretty good. I understand that's a leap of faith and the latter may not happen but it could. Plus I believe these signing can add strength to the squad. Walne offers more than Moran (rumoured to be leaving) for me. ZDC is unlikely to make the 17 each week if Lunt is fit so it isn't a quota spot we can afford to have in the stands. Lee plus a quota spot to play with looks like good business for the position we are in.

Why on earth do we believe all the hype on hear no one at the club has said that we are signing Lee so I will believe it when they do and all the other player we are or have signed when the club tells us then talk about them