Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:30 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26498
sheens will know tommy lee well from his salford days so wouldn't be surprised if you do sign him
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:47 am
Keiththered
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 681
Dave K. wrote:
Let's be honest Keith you would love the opportunity to be in SL play off Semi (No idea what championship semi is?), reckon you won't be far off with signings like Tommy Lee.


Of course I would. No question.

Admittedly at a lower level but we have, under TS, always done what we set out to do. No choking in important matches. Long may it continue.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:51 am
Keiththered
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 681
Dave K. wrote:
Not what his Dad has been saying, Rovers bound, replacing ZDC.

Him and Clarke out, clearing the way for better overseas players.

Not sure why you need Lee though, when you have Lunt, Lawler and Jubb?


Not sure why we need Lee even if ZDC is leaving. I hope he is not.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:56 pm
des lawson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 97
Iam afraid if walne and lee are examples of our signings,very underwhelming. ZDC is a better player now than lee has ever been and has enormous potential.A disappointing start to our recruitment and the mole says murdoch masila to warry is a done deal.Oh dear.COYR.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:00 pm
StanTheMan6

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 36
I hear you and these types of signings are much to get excited about, however, I believe you have to wait and judge recruitment on balance. If we sign these two players and three top drawer payers in addition it would like pretty good. I understand that's a leap of faith and the latter may not happen but it could. Plus I believe these signing can add strength to the squad. Walne offers more than Moran (rumoured to be leaving) for me. ZDC is unlikely to make the 17 each week if Lunt is fit so it isn't a quota spot we can afford to have in the stands. Lee plus a quota spot to play with looks like good business for the position we are in.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:28 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2799
Location: live in gosport wos hull
StanTheMan6 wrote:
I hear you and these types of signings are much to get excited about, however, I believe you have to wait and judge recruitment on balance. If we sign these two players and three top drawer payers in addition it would like pretty good. I understand that's a leap of faith and the latter may not happen but it could. Plus I believe these signing can add strength to the squad. Walne offers more than Moran (rumoured to be leaving) for me. ZDC is unlikely to make the 17 each week if Lunt is fit so it isn't a quota spot we can afford to have in the stands. Lee plus a quota spot to play with looks like good business for the position we are in.

Why on earth do we believe all the hype on hear no one at the club has said that we are signing Lee so I will believe it when they do and all the other player we are or have signed when the club tells us then talk about them
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Previous

Return to Hull KR




