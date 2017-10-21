WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS TO TIGERS

Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:42 pm
Zook Ema's Hose Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 18, 2016 4:30 pm
Posts: 44
Burtons Forearm wrote:
I simply don’t see that Sheens will rock up to the World Cup and expect to land 5 SL quality signings on spec who are conveniently out of contract and would decide with a few days notice to relocate so what you say makes complete sense. The club has all things well in hand according to the HDM today.

I’d expect the new signings to be here in January if not before so we can have a really good tilt at pre season with the usual overseas camp. This time more than any other we can’t afford to be “undercooked” and want to be taking scalps early.

Finally a question. Is Bobby Blair staying or going home?
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:12 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 678
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
He said he was seeing out his contract why do you suggest otherwise?
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:56 am
Zook Ema's Hose Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 18, 2016 4:30 pm
Posts: 44
Keiththered wrote:
Nothing specific. It was rumoured he was persuaded to stay last year by Neil. The club are intending several signings shortly at the World Cup which you would have to assume are quota players because why go to Australia to sign players from home nation squads? Therefore we need several quota spots released. Blair has been a great competitor for us so if he stays great if we get a better player even better.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:33 am
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 820
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
How many quota places do you left? Is ZDC staying? Rovers fans I know rating him pretty highly.

I think you need another 3 or 4 Super 8 standard players in addition to McGuire, Carney and Masoe to avoid the middle 8's. Walne seems a pointless signing (if he's coming) as he's no better then what you've already got.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:47 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 678
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
You do not mention all our super 8 standard players. With another 4 we’d have more than fc.
