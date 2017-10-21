Burtons Forearm wrote: I'm hoping we have players identified and just need them to play in the world cup to get them through the visa process.

We were obviously after Murdoch-Masila but looks like Warrington have out spent us.

I simply don’t see that Sheens will rock up to the World Cup and expect to land 5 SL quality signings on spec who are conveniently out of contract and would decide with a few days notice to relocate so what you say makes complete sense. The club has all things well in hand according to the HDM today.I’d expect the new signings to be here in January if not before so we can have a really good tilt at pre season with the usual overseas camp. This time more than any other we can’t afford to be “undercooked” and want to be taking scalps early.Finally a question. Is Bobby Blair staying or going home?