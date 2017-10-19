|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 958
|
Did ok with us. Had a big burden with Quinlan missing for big periods.
Lacked confidence and would have been overwhelmed in superleague.
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1182
|
Overall Ellis made a massive impact on our promotion. Played loads of games, kicked loads of goals and made a fair few assists. He'll never make a SL dream team, but it's unfair imo that he copped a lot of unjustified stick he didn't deserve from some of our fans.
Now that he and Abdull have both left as well as Harris, there is a noticeable lack of depth in the halves, despite the arrival of McGuire. Marsh is not up to scratch. I really hope we sign an experienced overseas half to start alongside McGuire while Atkin reaches full potential.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:24 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5168
|
Pickering Red wrote:
Overall Ellis made a massive impact on our promotion. Played loads of games, kicked loads of goals and made a fair few assists. He'll never make a SL dream team, but it's unfair imo that he copped a lot of unjustified stick he didn't deserve from some of our fans.
Now that he and Abdull have both left as well as Harris, there is a noticeable lack of depth in the halves, despite the arrival of McGuire. Marsh is not up to scratch. I really hope we sign an experienced overseas half to start alongside McGuire while Atkin reaches full potential.
I agree on the Ellis points and he looked better when Abdull was alongside him, time will tell if he can kick on in alongside Gale, hope he does as he played a vital part in our most important season.
The half back issue is an awkward one, I think alongside McGuire Atkin will thrive and I'd love to see him given a good go as first choice. I'm not sure how we cover DM for injuries though as we would be lucky not to have DM out for at least a short period.
Maybe we will keep ZDC and use him, I think him and DM awould be a good fit but him and Atkin wouldn't. So tricky one for TS to sort. Personally think he'll use Marsh and or Blair as cover.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:59 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 327
|
barham red wrote:
I agree on the Ellis points and he looked better when Abdull was alongside him, time will tell if he can kick on in alongside Gale, hope he does as he played a vital part in our most important season.
The half back issue is an awkward one, I think alongside McGuire Atkin will thrive and I'd love to see him given a good go as first choice. I'm not sure how we cover DM for injuries though as we would be lucky not to have DM out for at least a short period.
Maybe we will keep ZDC and use him, I think him and DM awould be a good fit but him and Atkin wouldn't. So tricky one for TS to sort. Personally think he'll use Marsh and or Blair as cover.
I think Addy will have limited opportunities to play in the second row in 2018 if we keep him.
His only real hope is to impress during the world cup in the half's for Scotland, and he just may get a chance to be DM''s understudy
If not, and we don't bring anyone in, Quinlan maybe the answer
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1182
|
Addy prefers Loose Forward, doesn't he?
I have to say that unlike Clark, Greenwood and Quinlan after injury comeback, Addy was one of the players who kept on getting better and better last year after an anonymous start. Kavanagh also, despite not being injured.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:45 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11465Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
There's no way Addy should be playing in the halves, no where near enough pace. I do think he brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy in defence when having a ball playing role at loose forward.
Kavanagh had a great season, solid and dependable, finds his front when driving it pretty much every time, excellent technique.
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9898
Location: Leicestershire.
|
Addy also seemed pretty good at harassing opposition halfbacks to my untrained eye.
However, if we're looking for more size in the pack, then I think he Lawler and Donaldson might be fighting it out for one spot. Unless Lawler focuses on hooker.
|
|
Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1182
|
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
There's no way Addy should be playing in the halves, no where near enough pace. I do think he brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy in defence when having a ball playing role at loose forward.
Kavanagh had a great season, solid and dependable, finds his front when driving it pretty much every time, excellent technique.
On the money here, Goose.
Addy reads the game well and has a good engine. He is also excellent in the line and is a sharp passer. As MR said earlier his man marking skills were none too shabby either, especially in the playoffs.
Kavanagh won my award for continuous improvement. He's certainly good enough for SL every week.
|
|
Sat Oct 21, 2017 3:50 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 958
|
Kavanagh and Addy went well especially in the play offs.
World cup might take a bit out of them for next year. May need a break.
Our recruitment is interesting. I'm hoping we have players identified and just need them to play in the world cup to get them through the visa process.
We were obviously after Murdoch-Masila but looks like Warrington have out spent us.
|