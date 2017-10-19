WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS TO TIGERS

Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:49 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 957
Did ok with us. Had a big burden with Quinlan missing for big periods.
Lacked confidence and would have been overwhelmed in superleague.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:14 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1181
Overall Ellis made a massive impact on our promotion. Played loads of games, kicked loads of goals and made a fair few assists. He'll never make a SL dream team, but it's unfair imo that he copped a lot of unjustified stick he didn't deserve from some of our fans.

Now that he and Abdull have both left as well as Harris, there is a noticeable lack of depth in the halves, despite the arrival of McGuire. Marsh is not up to scratch. I really hope we sign an experienced overseas half to start alongside McGuire while Atkin reaches full potential.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:24 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5168
Pickering Red wrote:
I agree on the Ellis points and he looked better when Abdull was alongside him, time will tell if he can kick on in alongside Gale, hope he does as he played a vital part in our most important season.

The half back issue is an awkward one, I think alongside McGuire Atkin will thrive and I'd love to see him given a good go as first choice. I'm not sure how we cover DM for injuries though as we would be lucky not to have DM out for at least a short period.

Maybe we will keep ZDC and use him, I think him and DM awould be a good fit but him and Atkin wouldn't. So tricky one for TS to sort. Personally think he'll use Marsh and or Blair as cover.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:59 am
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 327
barham red wrote:
I think Addy will have limited opportunities to play in the second row in 2018 if we keep him.
His only real hope is to impress during the world cup in the half's for Scotland, and he just may get a chance to be DM''s understudy
If not, and we don't bring anyone in, Quinlan maybe the answer
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:33 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1181
Addy prefers Loose Forward, doesn't he?

I have to say that unlike Clark, Greenwood and Quinlan after injury comeback, Addy was one of the players who kept on getting better and better last year after an anonymous start. Kavanagh also, despite not being injured.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:45 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11465
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
There's no way Addy should be playing in the halves, no where near enough pace. I do think he brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy in defence when having a ball playing role at loose forward.

Kavanagh had a great season, solid and dependable, finds his front when driving it pretty much every time, excellent technique.
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:06 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9897
Location: Leicestershire.
Addy also seemed pretty good at harassing opposition halfbacks to my untrained eye.

However, if we're looking for more size in the pack, then I think he Lawler and Donaldson might be fighting it out for one spot. Unless Lawler focuses on hooker.
