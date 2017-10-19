Pickering Red wrote: Overall Ellis made a massive impact on our promotion. Played loads of games, kicked loads of goals and made a fair few assists. He'll never make a SL dream team, but it's unfair imo that he copped a lot of unjustified stick he didn't deserve from some of our fans.



Now that he and Abdull have both left as well as Harris, there is a noticeable lack of depth in the halves, despite the arrival of McGuire. Marsh is not up to scratch. I really hope we sign an experienced overseas half to start alongside McGuire while Atkin reaches full potential.

I agree on the Ellis points and he looked better when Abdull was alongside him, time will tell if he can kick on in alongside Gale, hope he does as he played a vital part in our most important season.The half back issue is an awkward one, I think alongside McGuire Atkin will thrive and I'd love to see him given a good go as first choice. I'm not sure how we cover DM for injuries though as we would be lucky not to have DM out for at least a short period.Maybe we will keep ZDC and use him, I think him and DM awould be a good fit but him and Atkin wouldn't. So tricky one for TS to sort. Personally think he'll use Marsh and or Blair as cover.