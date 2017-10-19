Overall Ellis made a massive impact on our promotion. Played loads of games, kicked loads of goals and made a fair few assists. He'll never make a SL dream team, but it's unfair imo that he copped a lot of unjustified stick he didn't deserve from some of our fans.



Now that he and Abdull have both left as well as Harris, there is a noticeable lack of depth in the halves, despite the arrival of McGuire. Marsh is not up to scratch. I really hope we sign an experienced overseas half to start alongside McGuire while Atkin reaches full potential.