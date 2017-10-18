Beverley red wrote:
Good luck to him he may be just what Powell wants & has a roll for him it might just be a good fit for both parties. I trust Tim Sheens in his judgment, we do need one more half, Carney may be the one but if pushed Blair can cover, marsh is not ready yet. Also Ellis may have wanted to much(or Giants) or not wanted to stay. Best of luck to him anyway , I always take an interest in all our ex players.
Marsh is 24, if he is not ready now then when will he be? personally I think the kid is utter rhubarb, and I cannot think of a player who offers so little, yet is so highly rated. If someone can offer an alternative argument as to what he is good at then please state this. I would pay him off his contract and use Harris as the "up and coming" back up half.