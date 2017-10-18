Beverley red wrote: Good luck to him he may be just what Powell wants & has a roll for him it might just be a good fit for both parties. I trust Tim Sheens in his judgment, we do need one more half, Carney may be the one but if pushed Blair can cover, marsh is not ready yet . Also Ellis may have wanted to much(or Giants) or not wanted to stay. Best of luck to him anyway , I always take an interest in all our ex players.

Marsh is 24, if he is not ready now then when will he be? personally I think the kid is utter rhubarb, and I cannot think of a player who offers so little, yet is so highly rated. If someone can offer an alternative argument as to what he is good at then please state this. I would pay him off his contract and use Harris as the "up and coming" back up half.