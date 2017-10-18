Old Timer No 4 wrote:

Not really sure how I feel about this. We have had better, but we have also had worse.

Can,t blame him if he has got a better deal than we have offered(if we offered one at all).

But, we now definitely need another half. McGuire and Atkin, but then who? Not Marsh. Blair is a forward not a back.

Preferably someone who can also kick goals.

Stating the bleedin obvious, Goal kicks win matches, we must have a good one.