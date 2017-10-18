WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS TO TIGERS

ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:31 pm
easthull4
Joined: Thu Jun 12, 2008 2:06 pm
Posts: 431
Well that’s a surprise Jamie Ellis to Castleford 3 year deal Thought happy or sad ?
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:09 pm
Salty mouse
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 265
Surprised that's for sure! Obviously he won't get a game unless Roberts or gale is injured but powell must of seen something. Optimistic on who we bring in now though! Part of me did think he would of been our first choice 7 next season which would of worried me but signing mags lessened the dread.... anyhow good luck to him played his part in our promotion but for me not super league level.
Re: ELLIS TO TIGERS
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:12 pm
Old Timer No 4

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pm
Posts: 41
easthull4 wrote:
Well that’s a surprise Jamie Ellis to Castleford 3 year deal Thought happy or sad ?

Not really sure how I feel about this. We have had better, but we have also had worse.
Can,t blame him if he has got a better deal than we have offered(if we offered one at all).
But, we now definitely need another half. McGuire and Atkin, but then who? Not Marsh. Blair is a forward not a back.
Preferably someone who can also kick goals.
Stating the bleedin obvious, Goal kicks win matches, we must have a good one.

