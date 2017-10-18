easthull4 wrote:
Well that’s a surprise Jamie Ellis to Castleford 3 year deal Thought happy or sad ?
Not really sure how I feel about this. We have had better, but we have also had worse.
Can,t blame him if he has got a better deal than we have offered(if we offered one at all).
But, we now definitely need another half. McGuire and Atkin, but then who? Not Marsh. Blair is a forward not a back.
Preferably someone who can also kick goals.
Stating the bleedin obvious, Goal kicks win matches, we must have a good one.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, easthull4, Mild Rover, PCollinson1990, Salty mouse, StanTheMan6, Wilde 3 and 183 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,477
|2,655
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|