Does anyone know if all the buying and selling is done for the Giants for next season. If that's the case, i would say we have ( like is normal for the Giants ) got a potentially good side that should be competitive, I don't see us pulling up too many roots but if we can compete that will do for me , I set off last season saying survival would do me, so i am raising my sights a bit this next season.



I am looking for some of the potential in the side to start and show some movement forward, Sooner or later we have to move forward, with Toronto moving upwards and now NY wanting to get in on the act we can not afford to be one of the weaker sides.

Rick Stone may well be wanting to extend his contract ( although you would think anyone serious about coaching over here would bring his family, although i know nothing of the circumstances )



Whatever, we can't go on forever with sides full of potential that never rise above mediocre for one reason or another, We keep signing players from Bradford and the like ( Salford as well i believe ) with potential but sooner or later they have to produce S league class football , so who is going to get them to that level, Or are we just signing numbers and players in the hope we will get a star now and then, That does happen from time to time as we see with Icky and Mamo. More often we sign players ( with lots of potential ) who don't improve, leave the club , and play twice as good for some other team, sometimes they never make it.

Larne Patrick has been mentioned, he is a good eg , bags of potential , great game Now and then, most of the time had potential and now going backwards.

This is not a criticism of anyone, just thoughts on how we get players to reach what they are capable of. ( Cudjo, Jerry, Lunt, etc ) There is no future IMO in survival alone we have to become one of the players or our place will be taken by one of the new super rich clubs.

We are one of the poorer supported clubs, but to me that matters not a jot ( other than Mr Davy could do with some help financially ) Sky funds the game, and if we are competitive and good to watch we shall be safe as well as increasing the gates, but that seems to me to be very dependent on getting our players past the Potentially good stage ( we have so many in that category ) One last thing, we should be scouring the game for Brough's replacement, We have nobody at the club, except two of three who can play there at a pinch, which just won't do if we expect to any good at all.