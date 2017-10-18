Prices are ridiculous to stay in Newcastle itself. When first moved up there the RFL had a special hotel deal website that reserved accommodation for fans - no such luck now as prices have stepped up each year as availability became more sparse. Cannot believe how many places are already fully booked and how much those left are charging. Bit the bullet last year and stayed near the Metro centre which whilst good is still a way out of the city. Will be looking for hotel further a field this time but getting less likely to go for the full weekend as cost is excessive and added travel to stadium each day is off putting.Been every year to Magic for whole weekend each time but now less attractive as have to look for hotels outside the city itself which kind of spoils the fun. Will keep looking but now tempted to just travel up for the day for the first time since magic weekends began.Never wanted this myself but time to go back to the Etihad next so that at least daytime travel is easier.Really disappointed in the RFL who never seem to do anything to make it easier and more affordable for fans to travel.Wonder if Nigel Wood et al have the same accommodation issues - guess not