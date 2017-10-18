WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:33 pm
Back in Newcastle.
Week before bank holiday again.

Tried to look for a hotel this lunchtime.
Gave up.
The one we booked last year in Sunderland has more than doubled in price.
Rfl really need to sort this out!

We are second game on Sunday against wakefield before the hull derby.
Looks like I'll be watching on telly!
Re: Magic weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:49 pm
good to have a derby against wakefield rather than the boring catalans game.

6 points for us off wakey next season :D :D

as for newcastle, has 3 yrs up there having the magic concept worked??? got it for another year, must have bid the most money for it!
Re: Magic weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:13 pm
I've managed to book 2 twin rooms in South Shields for £55 each, metro into toon and it stops at st James - not ideal but it will do.
Re: Magic weekend
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:05 pm
i need 2 twin rooms, give us the name
Re: Magic weekend
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:36 pm
Prices are ridiculous to stay in Newcastle itself. When first moved up there the RFL had a special hotel deal website that reserved accommodation for fans - no such luck now as prices have stepped up each year as availability became more sparse. Cannot believe how many places are already fully booked and how much those left are charging. Bit the bullet last year and stayed near the Metro centre which whilst good is still a way out of the city. Will be looking for hotel further a field this time but getting less likely to go for the full weekend as cost is excessive and added travel to stadium each day is off putting.
Been every year to Magic for whole weekend each time but now less attractive as have to look for hotels outside the city itself which kind of spoils the fun. Will keep looking but now tempted to just travel up for the day for the first time since magic weekends began.
Never wanted this myself but time to go back to the Etihad next so that at least daytime travel is easier.
Really disappointed in the RFL who never seem to do anything to make it easier and more affordable for fans to travel.
Wonder if Nigel Wood et al have the same accommodation issues - guess not :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE:
Re: Magic weekend
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:00 pm
There are hundreds of places to stop.

All it needs is a bit of research

Get a list of B and B s check their location to the metro system and book them.

The metro is quick clean and efficient and runs early to late.

You don't need anything else particularly as the metro drops you off 50 yards from the ground.
