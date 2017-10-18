WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend

Magic weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:33 pm
jools
Back in Newcastle.
Week before bank holiday again.

Tried to look for a hotel this lunchtime.
Gave up.
The one we booked last year in Sunderland has more than doubled in price.
Rfl really need to sort this out!

We are second game on Sunday against wakefield before the hull derby.
Looks like I'll be watching on telly!
Re: Magic weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:49 pm
brearley84
good to have a derby against wakefield rather than the boring catalans game.

6 points for us off wakey next season :D :D

as for newcastle, has 3 yrs up there having the magic concept worked??? got it for another year, must have bid the most money for it!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

