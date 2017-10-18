WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct

Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:52 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Become a member & sign in to see Fridays game

https://membership.rugby-league.com/
https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:08 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Currie on at right Centre & playing good. 22-0 to England
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:09 am
karetaker User avatar
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Currie on at right Centre & playing good. 22-0 to England


You mean 22-0 now on a 3 minute break.
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:18 am
karetaker User avatar
That was a shocking pass by Gale to allow them a length of field try.
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:22 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Man of Steel
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:30 am
karetaker User avatar
Nothing but a training exercise, learning combinations etc.
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:41 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Which is fine. No one else is having a serious workout.
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:40 pm
karetaker User avatar
They worked well together,pretty much all singing off the hymn sheet, roll on next week,be happy with a small loss.
Re: Affiliated States vs England - Friday 20th Oct
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:39 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Which is fine. No one else is having a serious workout.


Italy n Tonga and Scotland would disagree.

Played well against limited opposition who I think was selected more to avoid possible injuries rather than a tough game it gave e the guys a chance to get used to the conditions.

Will we be looking at a team with widdop William's gale and ratchford starting against Australia I think one or possibly two will miss out as I am not discounting brown getting a start. Think bennett is playing some games with players numbers and saying a loss wouldn't be so bad on Friday if we get a good performance I expect us to go out n play to win the game. We need a team to have beaten the Australian team previously rather than hope to do it in a world cup final even if that win is in the same tournament!

