Which is fine. No one else is having a serious workout.
Italy n Tonga and Scotland would disagree.
Played well against limited opposition who I think was selected more to avoid possible injuries rather than a tough game it gave e the guys a chance to get used to the conditions.
Will we be looking at a team with widdop William's gale and ratchford starting against Australia I think one or possibly two will miss out as I am not discounting brown getting a start. Think bennett is playing some games with players numbers and saying a loss wouldn't be so bad on Friday if we get a good performance I expect us to go out n play to win the game. We need a team to have beaten the Australian team previously rather than hope to do it in a world cup final even if that win is in the same tournament!
