Back in Newcastle (which I don't mind) But is it just me who see this the RFL/super league/SKY just tacking the pee out of supporters. why have we to have a third derby game again (queue 6 easy points from the dark side) with the possibility of two or three more if we do well & draw them in the cup. Apart from the fact it puts the league out of true it takes away the interest in derby games as they are becoming common place. I am not against the concept but why can't they just say that that day is the last 16 of the cup? that still gives 8 games over 2 days & won't affect the home away rotation of super league. A bonus is that lower division gets a chance gets of a shot at the big day.