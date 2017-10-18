WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend

Magic Weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:39 am
Beverley red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2214
Back in Newcastle (which I don't mind) But is it just me who see this the RFL/super league/SKY just tacking the pee out of supporters. why have we to have a third derby game again (queue 6 easy points from the dark side) with the possibility of two or three more if we do well & draw them in the cup. Apart from the fact it puts the league out of true it takes away the interest in derby games as they are becoming common place. I am not against the concept but why can't they just say that that day is the last 16 of the cup? that still gives 8 games over 2 days & won't affect the home away rotation of super league. A bonus is that lower division gets a chance gets of a shot at the big day.
Re: Magic Weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:46 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 817
Beverley red wrote:
Absolutely agree. I posted much the same on the Hull forum. I'm all for expanding the game but this concept is dying death and the format has to be changed or gotten rid of.

They have chosen the Hull derby as they know both Clubs probably bring the most fans. On that basis why aren't Wigan Playing Saints? Speak to any of their fans and they will tell you it's the biggest Derby in Super League.
Re: Magic Weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:54 pm
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 326
The last game of the weekend should be Cas v Leeds. A repeat of the grand final, great for the armchair fans and the supporters with the shortest journey home.
Re: Magic Weekend
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:20 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2789
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Beverley red wrote:
With the friendly it will be 4 derby games which is 2 many
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

