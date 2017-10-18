WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel betting.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Man of Steel betting.

Post a reply
Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:09 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3706
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
These are the current odds at sky bet for Wire players.

Currie 14/1
Hill 16/1
Roberts 16/1
Clark 20/1
Brown 20/1
Ratchford 33/1
Masila 40/1
Akauola 66/1
Goodwin 100/1

Hill and Brown very under priced for me, I know Masila is not a confirmed signing as yet but I included him anyway.
Re: Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:11 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 489
Location: Dubai
If Hill couldn’t win MOS in the two seasons where he deserved it, he never will.
Re: Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:55 am
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 860
easyWire wrote:
If Hill couldn’t win MOS in the two seasons where he deserved it, he never will.


Agreed, Roberts is a good price if he makes the difference for us.
Re: Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:37 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3706
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
easyWire wrote:
If Hill couldn’t win MOS in the two seasons where he deserved it, he never will.


Just maybe he will find his mojo and be the player he was before last season.
Re: Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:58 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16396
Re Currie being the lowest odds of our players, when did a second row last win? Ever?
Re: Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:29 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7964
Location: Warrington
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Re Currie being the lowest odds of our players, when did a second row last win? Ever?
Andy Farrell in 2004.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brendinio, Brid B&W, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, easyWire, eddieH, getdownmonkeyman, kirtonLindseyWolf, lefty goldblatt, leg_end, Mulder, Paul2812, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Snaggletooth, TF and the wire, TrevorGrice, Who are ya!!, wire-wire, wolfie wales and 286 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,5152,16576,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM