These are the current odds at sky bet for Wire players.
Currie 14/1
Hill 16/1
Roberts 16/1
Clark 20/1
Brown 20/1
Ratchford 33/1
Masila 40/1
Akauola 66/1
Goodwin 100/1
Hill and Brown very under priced for me, I know Masila is not a confirmed signing as yet but I included him anyway.
