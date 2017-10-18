WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel betting.

Man of Steel betting.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:09 am
These are the current odds at sky bet for Wire players.

Currie 14/1
Hill 16/1
Roberts 16/1
Clark 20/1
Brown 20/1
Ratchford 33/1
Masila 40/1
Akauola 66/1
Goodwin 100/1

Hill and Brown very under priced for me, I know Masila is not a confirmed signing as yet but I included him anyway.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:11 am
If Hill couldn’t win MOS in the two seasons where he deserved it, he never will.

