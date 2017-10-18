A while ago I posted a message about traction used on the last day of the Rugby-Peterborough East service, based on RO reports and pictures on flickr. That message is here: view topic php? f=2&t=380

Recently I looked at the RCTS mystery photograph collection, which has many pictures of the Rugby-Peterborough East route. There's nothing for the last day, 4 June 1966, but some coverage for all 4 Saturdays in May 1966 plus some other dates. The gen for the 4 Saturdays in May 1966 is:

0636 Rugby-Peterborough East not known all 4 dates presumably too early!

0855 Birmingham-Ely BRCW 3car+MetCam 3car; Park Royal 2 car+ unid 3 car; BRCW 3car+MetCam 3car; not known.

1233 SO Rugby-Peterborough East: Brush T2; Brush T2 (skinhead); Brush T2; EE T4.

1347 Rugby-Peterborough East: not known; not known; BR T2; EE T4.

1555 Birmingham-Yarmouth BR T2; BR T2; not known; not known.

1729 Rugby-Peterborough East: BR T2; BR T2; BR T2; EE T4.

2053 Rugby-Peterborough East: not known all 4 dates presumably too late!

0705 Peterborough East-Rugby: not known all 4 dates presumably too early!

0725 Yarmouth-Birmingham: BR T2; not known; BR T2; not known.

1224 Ely-Birmingham: MetCam 3car+BRCW 3car; unid 3 car+Park Royal 2 car; MetCam 3car+BRCW 3car; BRCW 3car+unid 3car.

1240 Harwich-Rugby: BR T2; EE T4; BR T2; EE T4.

1818 Peterborough East-Rugby: not known; not known; Brush T2; BR T2.

2012 Peterborough East-Rugby: not known all 4 dates presumably too late!

There's a few areas where the information may be available to fill gaps:

Many but not all pictures have comments posted by Frank Berridge that identify the trains and dates, suggesting access to the photographer's notes which may also record the missing trains;

I have been unable to put a date to the pictures in films 65-035 and 66-33;

There's missing frame numbers in most films, presumably images too poor for reproduction, but it might still be possible to identify train and type of traction.

Finally, I have a theory about the formation of the Harwich Town-Rugby train, which attracted a number of comments on the mystery photographs. I suggest that the stock working 1233 SO Rugby-Peterborough East is banged onto the back of the Harwich Town-Rugby at Peterborough East to get it back to Rugby.